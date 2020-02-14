WEST YELLOWSTONE - A fourth person has been charged as a result of the investigation into the death of a 12-year-old boy.
Charging documents say investigators obtained a search warrant for one of the suspect's phones. According to documents, they found phone video taken on Jan. 10 of what appears to be a person hitting James Alex Hurley with their hands and a wooden paddle. In the video, Hurley is allegedly heard screaming "I f------ hate this."
According to documents, investigators noticed Gage A. Roush, 18, was wearing similar clothing in the video to the clothing he was wearing in photos posted on Facebook.
Documents say Roush showed up at the hearing for suspects charged in relation to Hurley's death. James Sasser Jr. and Patricia Batts, the boy's grandparents, faced a judge in Gallatin County on Thursday.
A detective recognized Roush, and law enforcement called him in for questioning, where he allegedly confessed to hitting Hurley in the video and hitting him in a separate incident while he was against a wall only days apart from the first incident.
Roush was arrested for felony assault on a minor. He is jailed at Gallatin County Detention Center.
Sasser Jr., Batts and Hurley's 14-year-old uncle are being held on homicide charges for the boy's death.