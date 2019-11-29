BUTTE-Four children and their dog escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Butte on Friday morning.
Butte fire officals responded to the house fire in the 4500 block of Saddle Rock Road just before 11:40 A.M. on Friday.
Crews say when they arrived on scene, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the north side of the home.
Witnesses at the scene say they were driving on the interstate and saw the flames from the highway and pulled off to call 911.
Fire officials say four kids and a dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to make it out without any injury. The children were checked out by paramedics at the scene.
The parents of the children have been notified by police.
Senior Fire Captain Ed Cleary said his crews were able to knock down the majority of the fire and were working to put out additional smoke in the attic, early Friday afternoon.
Cleary says there was significant damage to the house.
Cleary adds the cause of the fire is still under investigation.