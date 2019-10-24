U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme says a Fort Belknap man convicted of sexually abusing a girl on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release.
James Edward Snell, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse.
Prosecutors said in court records that during an investigation of Snell and defendant Geneva Marie Nadeau, authorities found photographs and videos of them in 2015 sexually abusing a girl who was under the age of 12. Nadeau confirmed that Snell was in a photograph of a sex act involving the victim. Nadeau was sentenced in February to 22 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse.
The FBI and Fort Belknap law enforcement investigated the case.