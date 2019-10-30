HELENA- Former Helena Police Officer, Tyler Wood is being charged for making $6,805.63 in unauthorized purchases using funds from the Helena Police Protective Association (HPPA).
Court documents say Assistant Attorney General and Special Deputy Lewis and Clark County Attorney, Mary Cochenour, is alleging that Wood had committed theft by using money that belonged to the HPPA.
An agent was assigned the investigation of a possible theft from the HPPA in August of 2019.
According to court documents, the agent interviewed HPPA President, Jared Ryan, who said that he reported the misuse of funds after he received bank statements for HPPA.
Ryan said that he had received bank statements for the HPPA which was atypical because the statements would normally go to Wood as he was the organization’s treasurer for the last two years.
When Ryan reviewed the documents, he noticed that they were inconsistent with HPPA’s typical spending.
Ryan then contacted board members who had access to the organization’s bank account, and Wood admitted that he was responsible for the spending.
Court documents say that Wood responded to Ryan, claiming that he used the money by mistake and would pay it back.
Upon further investigation of older bank statements, Ryan found other suspicious charges, Wood telling Ryan in a text message that he use the funds “inappropriately” and would pay the money back.
Ryan then reported Wood’s misuse of the funds to Police Chief Hagen for further investigation.
Court documents say that while talking to the agent, HPPA Vice President Andrew Barton said that Wood had admitted to the spending, telling him, “I’m sorry… I’m unhappy with the choices I’ve made.”
HPPA Secretary Matt Lewis gave statements to an agent saying that Wood gave him a handwritten list of expenditures, court documents saying the list had two different columns, one titled “General” and the other titled “Fun.”
According to court documents, the General account listed 15 purchases, totaling $3,119.11 and the “Fun” account listed 20 purchases, totaling $2,426.16, both columns totaling $5,545.27.
When the agent checked the amounts of the expenditures that Wood identified against bank records, additional unauthorized expenditures dating back to February 2019 were found as well.
Court documents say that the total cost of unauthorized expenditures according to records provided was $6,805.63 between February 1, 2019, and August 13, 2019.
Tyler Wood has been charged with felony theft and his hearing is set for November 14.
If convicted, Wood could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.