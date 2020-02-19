Fork and Spoon in Bozeman to hold first Guest Chef Nigh of 2020

BOZEMAN- Bozeman’s only pay-what-you-can restaurant Fork and Spoon will kick off the first Guest Chef Night of the year,
Fork and Spoon's mission is to provide meals to everyone, regardless of income.
The goal with Guest Chef Nights is to give everyone a taste of something different regardless of price.
“We love Guest Chef Nights because it encourages our community to show their support for Fork & Spoon by checking out our amazing space and food.” Becca Holdhusen, Marketing Coordinator at Fork & Spoon said, “Every night, proceeds will support our mission to provide anyone who walks through our doors with a warm meal, regardless of their ability to pay,”.
On Thursday, February 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Gallatin Grillers will be serving up dinner.
The menu will include gumbo soup, southwester kale salad, baby back ribs, mac & cheese, baked beans, and more.
For more information, you can follow this link.