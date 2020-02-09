PRAY, Mont. - With all of the movie magic of the Oscars, we focus the lens on Montana’s own films and the ones that will come from it in the future.
Just south of small-town Livingston, the beauty of the Paradise Valley shines brightly: stunning mountains frame a peaceful valley, lonely roads wind along a babbling river. It’s a scene certainly begging for the big screen. The area brings its residents back to nature. And now, for moviegoers around the world… it just might bring them back to it too.
Richard Gray, an Australian film director and producer, looks out over the slew of wooden buildings, still raw and unstained - some just a facade and others full structures able to hold dozens comfortably - nestled within the valley's grassy hills. If it weren't for the roaring power tools giving away the century, you might think you'd been transported back to when Montana was a lawless and untamed cowboy paradise.
“I’ve been wanting to make a western since I was 15, so it’s pretty exciting to come and look at this," says Gray, who first came to Montana after seeing it on a TV show. His business partner, Carter Boehn, grew up in the Paradise Valley, with his family owning the local drive-in theater.
Film – and Montana - was in their blood. Working on a film in the area a few years ago, they met Chico Hot Springs owner Collin Davis.
“When we were telling him about our want and our dream to build a western town, he’s like, ‘Why don’t you build it here?’" Gray recalls.
Soon, they had a plan rolling and a set under construction on Chico’s property, what is now the Yellowstone Film Ranch. The dream came to be bringing film back to Montana.
It's not a dream without precedent. The state has a storied history in film, with movies like The Revenant, The Shining, A River Runs Through It, and many more all being filmed in the Treasure State. But in recent years, those movies have dwindled and gone elsewhere, shrinking the industry in Montana. Thanks to new tax incentives and the Yellowstone Film Ranch itself, the film world in the state is about to get a lot bigger.
With 24 buildings and a crew of around 25 working on the set everyday, it’s a full-scale production in the Paradise Valley.
“It’s disheartening when you have shows and movies that are set here but can’t afford to film here, and they go somewhere else, not only for the story itself but for the people that could’ve worked on it," says Gray.
A set of tax incentives put in place last year was designed to bring movie-making back to the treasure state. The incentives work like a rebate of sorts, given only after filmmakers finish filming and putting money back into Montana communities through food eaten, hotels used, plane tickets bought, sets built, costumes made, and more.
A main point of the bill is making Montana itself into the investment. Filmmakers get a bigger incentive when they hire local crews and pay Montana colleges.
“They come, they spend their money, they help the economy, then they leave and go home and then the locals get hired to do the work," explains Gray. “It’s not about money going to Hollywood, it’s about telling Montana stories and working with locals to make that happen.”
Montana’s film incentives and productions don’t have the biggest fans in the Treasure State, with Montanans voicing their concern about being overrun by Hollywood creatives and losing the wild ruggedness and quiet solitude that defines life in the state.
It’s a concern that Gray says shouldn’t be there.
“You do hear the occasional, ‘We don’t want Hollywood here,’ that stuff," he says. "But, you know, we’ve got over 35 locals working for us here. And you only get the incentive when you hire locals. And we have amazing people that are working in Atlanta making shows like Ozark, for example, now they can come home and work here.”
Abram Boise, site coordinator for the Yellowstone Film Ranch, is one of those locals.
“This is a dream job to be able to work in the valley that I grew up in," says Boise, who went to school and whose brothers were born just a few miles from the ranch where the ranch is now being built.
Having worked around the country both in front of and behind the camera, Boise knows Hollywood.
“Hidden behind every one of those actors and producers, there are hundreds of technical jobs that will be local Montana jobs," he says.
And many of the people that love Montana and want it to be represented well are in the film industry themselves.
“It gets to be really tiring having to travel to Georgia and Louisiana to work," says Gray. "It’s kind of nice that [local filmmakers] might have the opportunity now to make films at home.”
The film ranch's partners are also investing in the next generation, allowing Montana State University film students to use the set for their projects.
At least for the people pouring themselves into this set for the last year or so, film won’t ruin the Big Sky State.
“Film is just the same as cattle or grain or any other construction trade," emphasizes Boise. "It’s still an industry. There are going to be a lot of blue-collar, technical jobs without having to dig up the earth and end up with a Berkley Pit.”
Gray and his fellow partners at Yellowstone Film Ranch plan to have 3-4 movies filmed on the set in the next year.