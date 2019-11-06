A former teacher who taught at an elementary school on the Blackfeet Reservation has been sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release for sexually abusing two students.
She is 36-year-old Sierra Shawnee Taylor.
She pleaded guilty in July to the charges.
According to the Department of Justice, Taylor worked at the East Glacier Elementary School during the 2014-2015 school year. She began a sexual relationship with an eighth grade boy, and investigators also learned she had a sexual encounter with another eighth grade boy in 2012.