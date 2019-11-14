BUTTE - A Florida woman was charged for fraud in Butte on Wednesday afternoon.
Twenty-two-year-old Emma Patrice Mcilwain allegedly used a fake I.D. and a fake check to take out $4,500 at Wells Fargo on Harrison Avenue, according to police.
Mcilwain allegedly drove to the other Wells Fargo branch in Uptown Butte on Main Street to make another withdrawal. Wells Fargo was notified of her previous withdrawal from the other branch and called police around 2 PM.
According to police, Mcilwain immediately took off on Main Street, driving 60 miles per hour and 40 miles per hour in a school zone near Butte High School.
During the chase, police laid down spike strips, which failed to work.
Mcilwain pulled into the Butte Plaza Mall where she abandoned her car, ran into the mall and was caught by police.
Mcilwain was allegedly driving a car with fake license plates from Bozeman.
Mcilwain is jailed at Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. She has several charges including fraud, obstructing a peace officer, felony criminal endangerment, fleeing from police officers and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.
Butte police say they will search the woman's car Thursday afternoon and try and locate the stolen money.
Police believe Mcilwain has committed fraud in other states on her way to Montana from Florida. Police also say they're working to determine if Mcilwain was working with accomplices.