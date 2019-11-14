BUTTE - A Florida woman is being held on charges for forgery in Butte on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say Emma Patrice McIlwain, 22, used a fake I.D. and a fake check to take out $4,500 at Wells Fargo on Harrison Avenue.
Police say she then drove to the other Wells Fargo branch in Uptown Butte on Main Street to make another withdrawal. Wells Fargo was notified of her previous withdrawal from the other branch and called police around 2 p.m.
According to police, McIlwain immediately took off on Main Street, driving 60 miles per hour and 40 miles per hour in a school zone near Butte High School.
During the chase, police laid down spike strips, which failed to work.
McIlwain pulled into the Butte Plaza Mall where she abandoned her car, ran into the mall and was caught by police.
Police say she was driving a car with fake license plates from Bozeman.
McIlwain is jailed at Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. She is held on several charges including forgery, obstructing a peace officer, felony criminal endangerment, fleeing from police officers and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending.
Butte police say they will search the woman's car Thursday afternoon and try and locate the stolen money.
Police say they believe McIlwain has committed forgery in other states on her way to Montana from Florida. Police also say they're working to determine if McIlwain was working with accomplices.