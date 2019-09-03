Florida man identified as victim in fatal crash near Ronan

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of one person killed in a crash over the weekend.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports that just before 6 PM on Sunday, a Subaru Forester was travelling northbound on Moiese Valley Road near Ronan when the driver over-corrected and lost control.
The car went off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that Harold Walter Rodriguez, 33, was in the front passenger seat and was ejected on impact.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rodriguez was from Miami, FL.
MHP says that two others were injured in the crash as well-- a 34-year-old woman from Ronan and a 30-year-old woman from Polson.
The two women were taken to St. Luke's for treatment.
According to MHP, none of the victims were wearing seatbelts.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash.