A kindergarten class from Tallahassee, Florida sent letters and drawings to Glacier National Park's very own snowfamily comprised of Snowball, Snowflake and Chilly.
The snowfamily is an annual tradition that started years ago when someone assembled Snowball the snowperson in front of the webcam and Snowball went viral online. Over time, more snowfamily members were added on. Every year, you can see Snowball standing next to Snowflake and their dog Chilly on the webcam.
According to the park's Facebook post, a kindergarten class from Springwood Elementary in Tallahasse took interest in the snowfamily when the teacher used the park's snowfamily webcam to teach the young students about changing winter weather.
The teacher said in the post, “I wish you could hear their reactions when the family melts a bit or is covered in snow after a heavy fall!”
The park included a video in the post thanking the kindergartners for the their fanmail and for helping the park keep tabs on the snowfamily's melting conditions. They also thank the park's information technology department for making the snowfamily webcam possible for the kindergartners' snow lesson from all the way across the country.