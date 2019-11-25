4 Florence athletes removed from activities after reported hazing

Four Florence High School students have been banned from extracurricular activities after reportedly assaulting freshmen in a hazing ritual.
According to the Missoulian, the Florence-Carlton School Board held a closed meeting on Monday night to vote on whether the four football players should be removed from extracurricular activities.
This comes after one parent said that her son and several other freshman were targeted by seniors, who held them down on a bus ride and took turns smacking them with their genitals.
Florence-Carlton Superintendent Ed Scully says an investigation is ongoing.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is also conducting a its own, separate investigation into the matter.