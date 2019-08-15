GREAT FALLS - Reports say a Russian spy plane flew from the Midwest to Great Falls on a legal mission to survey American territory.
WGN9 Chicago reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 13, a Tupolev jet departed Dayton, Ohio, and flew across the Midwest to land in Great Falls, Montana.
The flight is part of the Open Skies Treaty, an international agreement that allows member nations to observe one another's territory. The idea was originally proposed by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955 to "strengthen confidence and transparency with respect to their military activities."
The U.S. Air Force conducts similar operations over Russian territory. Typically the flights include Russian observers on board American planes, and Americans on board Russian planes.