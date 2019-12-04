Flathead Valley family shares hospital photo, condition update of girl hit by car

KALISPELL - The family of a six-year-old Flathead Valley girl, who was hit by a car after getting off a school bus, is asking for your continued support.
Jordana Hubble was struck and gravely injured upon getting off the school bus in Olney.
Jordana's family shared a picture of her and an update on her condition on Facebook on Tuesday.
The Hubble family says that her situation has changed very little.
Jordana is still in a coma, but is now breathing on her own.
She sees therapists daily for evaluations and appears to respond to sound, touch, and movement.
The family's next step is to get Jordana into a coma emergence rehab program out of state.
The Hubble family says they're hopeful and grateful to the community for all of your overwhelming support.
Here are ways that you can help in the effort to stay #JordanaStrong:
- Meal Train and Online Donations