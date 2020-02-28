FLATHEAD COUNTY - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office Dive Rescue and Search and Rescue teams are actively working to get a car out of the water south of the Old Steel Bridge.
Right now the car is partially submerged and there is no indication that anyone is inside of the car, according to post from the sheriff's office on Twitter.
Authorities are asking that people avoid the area to allow rescue personnel to work on the scene.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be included as it's available.