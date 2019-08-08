BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says a five-year-old boy died on Wednesday in Hyalite Canyon Reservoir.
The sheriff's office says the child was underwater for a short time until family members and bystanders pulled him out. Resuscitation efforts were immediately started, but were not successful, and the boy was pronounced dead at Bozeman Deaconess.
The boy's family were visiting from out of state, the sheriff says.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Hyalite Fire Department, AMR and REACH AIR responded to the incident.