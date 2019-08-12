POLSON - Several people were rescued over the weekend after five sailboats all wrecked on an island on Flathead Lake at the same time.
Lake County Search and Rescue says the boats crashed on Sat., Aug. 10 around 7 PM after changing winds pushed them into the rocky shore of Bull Island.
A small electrical fire sparked on one boat, but was quickly put out.
Six people and a dog were rescued, and one person had a minor hand injury. Everyone had life jackets available.
The boats have been left on the shore until owners can assess the damage.