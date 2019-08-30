BOZEMAN - A 46-mile stretch of the Big Hole river is closed to all fishing due to low flows, and another section is under a "hoot owl" restriction due to hot summer temperatures.
The restrictions protect species including Arctic grayling, rainbow trout and brown trout.
The full angling closure on the upper Big Hole River starts on Aug. 31 at midnight. The closure extends from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the north fork. It won't be lifted until Oct. 31 or flows resume to at least 40 cubic feet per second for 7 days straight, whichever comes first.
A section of the lower Big Hole is under a hoot owl restriction, and fishing is prohibited between 2 PM and midnight.