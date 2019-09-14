GREAT FALLS- Fish, Wildlife and Parks are offering to replace hunter’s and angler’s licenses that have faded and become difficult to read.
FWP sent a press release saying license holders can go to their regional Fish, Wildlife and Parks office for free or request a digital version of their license on FWP’s website here that they can print off or save to their smart phone.
However digital licenses are not good for carcass tags.
Replacements for faded licenses do not count against the number of allowed replacements if done at a FWP office.
The cost to replace a license at any other location is $5 for each license replaced.