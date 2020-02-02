GREAT FALLS - Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department (BRVFD) is giving us our first look at two different fires that shut down parts of Highway 89.
According to their Facebook post the first fire started at 2pm in Judith Basin County. BRVFD sent out 2 brush trucks and 2 water tenders. We're told it was large fast moving fire.
While on the scene of that fire, Belt Rural and Belt Ambulance responded to a semi rollover. No injuries were reported during this incident.
Finally, a third call was made for a fire near Tiger Butte Mountain in the Monarch Fire District. Luckily, despite how active it was the fire did not spread too quickly.
Sand Coulee also assisted in traffic control with these fires.