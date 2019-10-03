First Lady Melania Trump to be in Yellowstone National Park Friday morning.

YELLOWSTONE- First Lady Melania Trump will in the Yellowstone National Park area Friday morning.
The first lady will be promoting her initiative, BE BEST.
She will start her Friday in Wyoming at Teton National Park where she will visit with fourth-graders. That will be taking place at around 9:30 a.m. she will be accompanied by U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Following that the first lady will make her way to Yellowstone National Park to visit Old Faithful and the Grand Prismatic Trail, that will be taking place at around 12:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the White House told Wake Up Montana that the First Lady will be speaking on the topic of the Every Kid Outdoors passes, theses passes provide students with free access to hundreds of America’s national parks.
A press release from the White House says “The visit out west will focus on one of the First Lady’s pillars of BE BEST – well-being – and encourage fourth graders to get a park pass from NPS.gov in order to spend time outdoors and learn more about the natural beauty of our country.”
