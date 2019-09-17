ANACONDA - Firefighters were called to a very Montana assignment early Tuesday morning: rescuing a bear from a tree.

Anaconda Firefighters were dispatched along with Anaconda police, an FWP game warden and NorthWestern Energy workers to help a bear stuck in a tree.

70504665_2517954244930213_5935992605228662784_n.jpg

The small black bear had wandered into the middle of town and was found in a tree on the corner of Beech and Third Street. 

Firefighters helped carefully extract the bear using the energy company's bucket truck. They same it has already been rehomed safely.

Tags

News For You