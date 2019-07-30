Firefighter injured on Beeskove Fire

Missoula - A wildland firefighter was emergency evacuated from the Beeskove Fire near Missoula after sustaining a lower leg injury, according to the Missoula Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest.
At 4:45 p.m., the firefighter (who has not been identified), sustained that injury and was airlifted directly to St. Patrick's Hospital for medical treatment.
The firefighter that was airlifted off the mountain is currently in stable condition.
Lolo National Forest officials went on to thank the "multiple resources on the fire" that helped in this situation.