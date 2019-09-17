EVERGREEN - Fire crews are on scene of a large fire in Evergreen. Flathead County dispatch reports the fire started as a vehicle fire early Tuesday and quickly spread.
The fire was near the Pacific Steel and Recycling in Evergreen, but dispatchers say the building did not catch fire.
Dispatchers say no injuries were reported and the fire is now in mop up.
The Evergreen Fire Rescue Facebook page posted that Montclaire Drive between Highway 2 and the Railroad Tracks will be closed Tuesday morning as hoses are on the road.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update as we know more.