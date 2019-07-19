Fire community honors Missoula native firefighter with Highway 83 Memorial

SEELY LAKE- As of Friday, Highway 83 through Seely Lake will never be the same, because as of now an 8 mile stretch will be renamed the Trenton Johnson Memorial Highway, honoring a former Missoula native firefighter.
Two years ago, 19-year-old, Trenton Johnson lost his life while defending the Seely community from a small fire, eventually named the 2017 Florence Fire, when a snag tree collapsed on him, later ending his life.
Friday, family, close friends, and local fire members gathered to honor his name.
"He was a person who led by example. Working hard and taking charge were ethics that he brought to the table and because of that he quickly earned the respect of peers and overhead,” said Grayback Forestry crew boss, Adam Babitt.
On top of remembering him in spirit, the fire community, as well state legislatures worked hard to pass SB 260, establishing an eight mile stretch of dedicated highway memorial to Trenton, keeping his legacy alive forever.
"Today we gather to remember him by dedicating a memorial highway in his honor, to remember and salute him. Each day year after year thousands of Montanans and visitors to Montana passing through on this highway will remember Trenton Johnson and his service as a firefighter, his memory will live on here in Seely Lake,” said Montana DNRC forester, Sonya Germann.
At Trenton’s memorial dedication Friday, Missoula County commissioners announced that July 19th will forever be known as the Trenton Johnson Memorial Day, as another way to remember his legacy.