The US National Weather Service is reporting below average temperatures and snowy conditions throughout western Montana over Thanksgiving week.
NWS says to expect ongoing light snow in north central Idaho and central western Montana in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Monday and Tuesday. This will minimally affect road travel with reduced speeds.
NWS predicts Wednesday will have powerful winds speeds of 35 miles per hour with gusts of potentially 40 miles per hour throughout western Montana and north central Idaho.
High wind speeds will lead to cold wind chill temperatures on Thursday and Friday, according to NWS.