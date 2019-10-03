BIG SKY - Wildlife authorities killed a black bear that frequented town with no fear of humans.
A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the 185-pound female black bear was first reported wandering in front of a hotel in September. On multiple instances afterward, the bear came into town, unafraid of humans, and got into trash. On one occasion, it stole a slice of pizza off a woman's plate as she sat outside the Blue Moon Bakery.
The bear was captured and euthanized in late September.
FWP Warden Ben Gleason says in a press release, “This bear was a textbook example of being habituated and conditioned to receiving food rewards from humans."
An FWP staffer said the key to reducing needless bear deaths is for residents to secure bear attractants like animal feed and garbage.
The Bear Smart Big Sky program works to help homeowners reduce bear attractants. They say 16 bears have been euthanized in Big Sky in the last 20 years.