MISSOULA - Weather experts are predicting 1-2 feet of snow for the Clearwater, Bitterroot and Mission Mountains over the weekend.
The U.S. National Weather Service says elevations above 4,000 feet will see the snowfall.
They recommend preparing for winter driving if you're driving up any mountain passes this weekend.
From the NWS:
1 to 2 feet of snow is expected in the Clearwater, Bitterroot and Mission Mountains above ~4,000 feet tomorrow into Sunday. Snow is expected to fall at passes along the Idaho/Montana border (Thompson, Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail). Visibility will be reduced at times under the more intense showers. Lesser snowfall amounts are expected at Marias Pass on US-2, but still could experience enough snow that covers the road at times. Skalkaho Pass could receive 6 to 11 inches of snow. #BePrepared and consider having a #WinterSurvivalKit in your vehicle. #IDwx #LoloPass #LostTrailPass #LookoutPass #ThompsonPass #MariasPass #BannockPass #GeorgetownLake #EvaroHill #Sula #SkalkahoPass