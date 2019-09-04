GREAT FALLS- Subway restaurants and Feeding America are teaming up to fight hunger in the Electric City.
During the month of September, for every two purchases of a sub, salad or wrap, with a drink and chips or two cookies, Subway will donate the cash equivalent of a meal, up to 20,000 meals, for Great Falls food banks.
Subway’s website says other locations across Montana are participating as well. Subway restaurants in Butte, Bozeman, Helena, and Missoula will be donating to the Montana Food Bank Network and in Billings, donations will go to the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Montana Food Bank Network.
Subway is offering this program across the US and will donate up to a grand total of 4.84 million meals to local food banks in the country.
The Montana Food Bank Network is a member of Feeding America’s network and according to their website, they are Montana’s only statewide food bank. Montana Food Bank says with a $1 donation they can provide enough food for 3 wholesome meals through food donations, partnerships and volunteers.