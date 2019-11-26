The FBI is investigating ATMs installed with skimming devices in Washington from March through April 2019.
The FBI says Skimming devices were planted in ATMs around Vancouver, Washington to steal credit and debit card information from victims.
The suspects allegedly made fraudulent withdrawals around western Montana using the stolen information they got in Washington.
The FBI asks anyone with information to contact the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-6195. Callers may also report information to a close by FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.