Update 1:14 p.m. - A 61-year-old man is dead after a semi crash on Interstate 90 east of Butte.
Montana Highway Patrol says they received a report at about 4:20 a.m. Monday of a semi-truck pulling two trailers behind was stalling and stopping on I-90. MHP says the semi and trailers began to roll backwards with the first trailer jackknifing and hitting the second. Then. the semi stopped.
MHP says the driver was a 61-year-old man from Helena and he was reported dead on arrival.
Road conditions were reported with partial snow cover and icy. However weather and road conditions are not considered factors, nor are drugs, alcohol or speed.
MHP Trooper Gail Keith says medical conditions are under investigation in the crash.
UPDATE 7:09 a.m.- MDT is reporting that traffic is now moving in one lane.
Right now Montana Highway Patrol is on scene. MDT maps show this just around the Ringing Rocks area.
BOZEMAN- Westbound on I-90, 6 to 16 miles east of Butte on Homestake Pass is closed.
MDT is reporting both lanes are blocked due to a tanker accident. MDT is saying that the tanker is "totally blocking" both westbound lanes.
This taking place at milepost 239. MDT is asking you to take it slow and to be ready for delays.
You can track MDT reports here. We will continue to keep you updated.
First update- 2/24/2020 6:30 a.m.