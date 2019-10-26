BUTTE- A fatal crash is listed on the DOJ Incident Report on route 348 north west of Philipsburg on Rock Creek Road.
According to the incident report, the incident was received at 6:04 am and crews arrived at 7:59 am.
Route 348 is listed as snow-covered on the MDT Road Report.
The National Weather Service is warning of reduced visibilities, blowing snow and hazardous driving as temperatures in south west Montana get colder.
The National Weather Service says areas in the winter weather advisory could see snow up to seven inches in the mountains with one to three inches at lower elevations.
Wind gusts around 35 miles per hour are also possible for some areas.