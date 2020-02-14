Family, friends set to meet on 'Jordana's Law,' public encouraged to attend

WHITEFISH - Jordana Hubble, 6, is approaching 100 days, since she was hit by a car while exiting her school bus north of Whitefish.
And with each passing day, she's getting stonger and stronger.
Her grandfather shared this picture with ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall on Thursday, which marked Day 93 of her recovery in a coma emergency program in Houston, TX.
You can see that she's working to put one foot in front of the other and walk toward her therapist.
Jordana suffered a severe brain injury and was put in a coma as a result of being hit on November 12.
On Saturday, family and friends are gathering to put the pieces of 'Jordana's Law' together.
They are working on ways to better educate drivers on when to stop for school buses.
And they want to hear from you on improvements, too.
The meeting takes place on February 15 in Kalispell at Flathead Valley Community College's Arts and Technology Building in Room 144, A and B at 1 PM.
