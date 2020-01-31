Family, friends of Whitefish girl hit by car begin working on 'Jordana's Law'

KALISPELL - Family and friends of a Whitefish girl, who was severely injured after she was struck by a car while getting off the school bus last fall, are vowing to never let something like that happen again.
Friday evening, they held a roundtable discussion to begin working on 'Jordana's Law.'
Jordana Hubble suffered widespread brain damage, following the incident on November 12.
She continues to recover from her injuries at a Houston hospital.
Her loved ones met in Kalispell, along with state legislators, various law enforcement agencies, school officials and members of the Montana Department of Transportation to begin working on 'Jordana's Law.'
They are working on ways to better educate drivers on when to stop for school buses.
This may include new signs along roads and highways.
"This really stems around driver behavior and that, itself, can be a complex problem," said Justun Juelfs, who is the Montana Department of Transportation's maintenance chief for the Kalispell sector. "And any complex problem typically takes a comprehensive solution."
Those working on enacting 'Jordana's Law' are also looking at increasing the penalties for drivers, who run a school bus stop sign arm.
