Halloween is just around the corner, and so are some kid-friendly Halloween themed events the whole family can enjoy around western Montana.
The Southgate Mall in Missoula is having their annual Candy Crawl and Boo 'n Brew held at the shopping center this Halloween.
Kids can trick-or-treat inside the mall at different businesses from 6 to 9 pm. Also, a costume contest will be held at the JCPenny Court from 4 to 8 pm. The entry fee costs $3 per person and $5-7 per group. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards Missoula's Hospice Care Foundation.
Over by Lucky's Market, the Boo 'n Brew will take place for all ages. There will be food trucks, live music, a live acrobat show, games and a beer garden for adults over the age of 21.
For more information, check out Southgate Mall's event page on their website: https://shopsouthgate.com/events-news
For trick-or-treaters in Bozeman, 150 businesses in downtown will give out treats from 4 to 6 pm on Main Street during Halloween. The Downtown Visitor's Center will offer hot beverages to warm up. Go to https://shopsouthgate.com/events-news for more information.
Meanwhile, the Gallatin County Fairgrounds will also be giving out candy and hosting games from 5:30 to 8 pm in the Indoor Arena. This is for the whole family to enjoy, but mostly for children from the ages of 2 to 14-years-old.
In uptown Butte, the first ever Butte Halloween Parade will happen at 6 pm on Halloween. The parade will start on the corner of Arizona Street and Granite Street, turn south onto Main Street and east onto Park Street and circle back to Arizona Street where it will end.
After the parade is over, head over to the Zero to Five Butte-Silver Bow on Main Street to join the Family Halloween Party from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be free hot cider, free hot chocolate and a homemade bake-sale to enjoy from the Butte Community Council.