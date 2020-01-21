LIMA, MT - The family of a missing Troy man is asking the public to join their search.
56-year old Harry Lee Montgomery, also known as "Sonny", was last seen at an Exxon Gas Station in Lima, Montana on January 11th.
His white blazer truck was found abandoned the following day, three miles south of Dillon along I-15. Montgomery's three dogs were still inside, and were later taken to a local animal shelter to be treated for hypothermia.
Montgomery is described at 5'10", with brown hair and hazel eyes. According to an email sent by his family member, Montgomery suffers from mental episodes, and is without his proper medication.
If you have any information on Montgomery's whereabouts, you're asked to call Deputy Eric Bowman of Beaverhead County. His number is 406-683-3700.