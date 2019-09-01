Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed a 71-year-old man from Libby, MT is dead after a tree fell on him while he was out riding an ATV.
According to MHP, the incident happened around 3:00 Sunday afternoon. Two loggers were working off Quartz Mountain Road and Quartz Creek Avenue outside of Libby when the man approached on his ATV. One of the loggers, who was acting as a flagger in the road, tried to alert the man of a falling tree.
The tree fell and hit the man on the head; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released. Drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident.