Experts weigh the coronavirus vs. flu

HELENA – With five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, health officials in our state are taking caution.
Right now, they are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus, but health officials say the more immediate threat to Montanans is influenza.
There has been one death to due to the flu here in Montana and over 100 hospitalizations, according to DPHHS. But state health officials are preparing for the coronavirus by making sure all their systems are in place for this kind of event.
“It’s really important for Montanans to feel safe,” says Stacey Anderson, Communicable Disease Epidemiologist. “We want to keep them safe, so we are actively working on getting that prepared in the event a case does show up in Montana.”
Anderson went on to say at this time, they will evaluate people who are showing symptoms and have the right exposures and will work with the CDC to determine what the best plan of action would be if there happens to be someone questionable. She says generally a lot of the treatment recommendations for coronavirus right now are very similar to other respiratory illnesses like influenza.
Health officials say this is something public health always plans for because it's going to continue to happen, because pathogens don’t care about boarders or seasons, but they say it is more likely someone would test positive for the flu right now.
"We are still paying attention to this, because its new and it's what we are trained to do when something new emerges like this,” says Anderson. “We will be keeping our eyes on it; we'll be making sure people are aware as things change."
The biggest difference between the flu and coronavirus is one has a vaccine and the other doesn’t.
