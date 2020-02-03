WHITEFISH - Little Jordana Hubble of Whitefish continues to use all her might to sit up, stand and walk.
Three months ago, the six-year-old girl was hit by a car, while getting off the school bus on Highway 93 north of Whitefish.
She suffered widespread damage to her brain and was in a coma for several months.
Currently, she is recovering at a coma emergence center in Houston, Texas.
Her family tells ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, in an exclusive interview, how they're working hard to make sure something good comes from this tragedy.
WATCH the full story here: