CHARLO - An inmate who escaped out of a Jefferson County jail has been apprehended in Lake County.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Tory Gee was arrested on Thursday night after a foot chase near Charlo, a small town northwest of St. Ignatius.
Jefferson County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the county jail in Boulder late Friday.
Tory Vincent Gee, 27, of Sheridan, escaped his cell at the Jefferson County jail in Boulder last week. He's a registered violent offender.
U.S. Marshals, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribal police assisted in the capture.