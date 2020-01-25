HELENA- Fish Wildlife and Parks is accepting applications for enrollment in the Unlocking Public Lands Program.
The program allows members of the public to cross plots of private land to access otherwise inaccessible pieces of state or federal land for recreation.
FWP says in exchange for the public's access across the private lands, landowners will receive a $750 tax credit per agreement up to $3,000 per year.
“Offering a tax credit in exchange for allowing public access across private land to reach public land is a unique and innovative way to increase public access,” said Jason Kool, FWP hunting access bureau chief. “We hope these opportunities and tax incentives may appeal to landowners throughout the state in a different way.”
Signs will be put up in locations participating in the program by FWP to identify enrollment. Participating locations will also be published in a map that will be made available to the public on FWP’s Unlocking Public Lands Program website.
Landowners have until March 16 to submit applications.
For more information on the project or to apply, you can visit FWP’s website here.