UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: Another UM alert sent out by the university says the gas leak has been shut off and the building is safe.
MISSOULA - Multiple agencies were responding to a report of a natural gas leak at the University of Montana on Monday evening.
A UM Alert Emergency Notification was sent at 5:45 p.m. and said:
Natural gas leak Chemical Stores building near Skaggs. Emergency agencies are on scene. Please stay clear of the area. Chief Marty Ludemann
