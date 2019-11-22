COLUMBIA FALLS - A bull elk was found poached near Highway 206 and the Flathead river South of Columbia Falls.
The elk was seen shot and killed in a field northwest of Sullivan Crossroad and Middle Road, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Montana Game wardens are looking for more information on the poaching they believe happened sometime between the night of November 18 through the morning of November 19.
Call (406) 210-0569 or 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668) if you have information. You are allowed to remain anonymous and you could receive a monetary reward.