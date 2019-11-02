Six Montana businesses are sharing more than $600,000 in economic development grant awards to support the creation of up to 114 jobs at growing business across Montana.
A release from Governor Steve Bullock says the reimbursement grants will be awarded through two programs at the Montana Department of Commerce: The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF) and the Primary Sector Workforce Training Grant (WTG).
The grant programs will work together to create and train for good-paying jobs.
“Montana’s economy is thriving and in order to make sure it remains that way, we must invest in local businesses and the people who fuel our vibrant communities,” said Governor Bullock in the release, “These grants are critical to making those investments and enhancing partnerships with private business as they realize growth and opportunity.”
The full list of grant recipients:
Billings | Big Sky Economic Development Authority will receive a grant on behalf of Fort Belknap Planning and Development Corporation dba Island Mountain Development Group, which estimates it will create 86 jobs and will be reimbursed up to $404,200. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, fixtures, furniture, construction materials and for wage reimbursement. Fort Belknap Planning and Development Corporation dba Island Mountain Development Group does e-commerce, real estate development, energy development, construction and information technology.
Bonner | Missoula County will receive a grant on behalf of Botanie Natural Soap, Inc. which estimates it will create six jobs and will be reimbursed up to $37,800. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, furniture, software, lease rate reduction and for wage reimbursement. Botanie Soap, which is located in Bonner, manufactures bar and liquid soap in short-run quantities for private label use. Botanie Natural Soap, Inc. also will receive up to $14,292 of WTG funds to train the new jobs.
Butte | Ray Holes Leather Care Products, Inc was awarded $2,500 of WTG funds to train one part-time job. Ray Holes Leather Care Products, Inc is located in Butte and is a manufacturer and wholesaler of all-natural leather care treatment.
Hamilton | Ravalli County will receive a grant on behalf of Montana Studio, LLC, which estimates it will create two jobs and will be reimbursed up to $10,000. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment and machinery. Montana Studio, LLC is a film manufacturing studio.
Malta | Phillips County will receive a grant on behalf of Big Sandy Meat Shop, LLC dba Hi-Line Packing which estimates it will create five jobs and will be reimbursed up to $37,500. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, construction materials and for wage reimbursement. Big Sandy Meat Shop, LLC dba Hi-Line Packing is a meat processing business.
Missoula | Missoula County will receive a grant on behalf of Newfields Mining and Energy Services, LLC, which estimates it will create six jobs and will be reimbursed up to $45,000. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, furniture, software and for wage reimbursement. Newfields Mining and Energy Services is an environmental, engineering and construction management consulting firm.
- Missoula | Missoula County will receive a grant on behalf of The Insight Studio, LLC, which estimates it will create seven jobs in the first year and will be reimbursed up to $52,500. Grant funds will be used to purchase equipment, furniture and for wage reimbursement. The Insight Studio, LLC offers HubSpot software consulting and training to companies looking to grow through HubSpot marketing and Sales.