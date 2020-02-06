Earlystage Montana looking to help Montana based tech startups grow

BOZEMAN- It’s a bird, it’s a plane it’s a drone.
With the tech industry taking off in Montana a new program is now open to all businesses and it is aiming to help get big ideas off the ground.
Earlystage Montana is a nonprofit program for Montana based tech companies to get mentorship and connections to financing.
Right now the state of Montana as a whole is evolving, going from tourism-dependent to new industries like technology and stem.
Shane Beams the owner of Vision Aerial a drone manufacturing company based out of Bozeman was last year's winner of the Earlystage program.
“One day my wife bought me a toy helicopter and I flew the heck out of it and it was a ton of fun,” Beams said.
Leading to the birth of his company. But it wasn’t an overnight success, it took about six years to get to the point he’s at now.
“About 2 1/2 years ago we were still in a garage,” Beams said “So not only do we have a better facility and staff -great staff…we’re staged well to measure the things we need to measure and to market in a superior way that we didn’t know how to do prior.”
Beams took part in the Earlystage regional showcase, he gave a short 10-minute speech about his company to business leaders and investors and slowly advanced through the rounds winning first place.
The prize at the end was $50,000.
Even though Beams came in first place it doesn't mean the other businesses walked away losers. It still helped them grow and gave them new connections.
“We had the first seven companies go through the program fully in 2018,” Pat LaPointe the Managing Director for Frontier Angels said, “of that class, those seven companies sense they finished the program at the end of 2018….they’ve created 30 full-time high paying jobs here in the State of Montana.”
The goal of this program is to get new companies up and operational quicker so that Montana isn’t dependent on tourism.
LaPointe explains that through the program businesses that take part are connected to a higher level of education about marketing and financial capital that they may not have had prior.
Helping them make fewer mistakes and move forward as powerhouse Montana based companies to be competitive in a modern economy.
“So what Earlystage Montana is trying to do is to be able to build Montana’s diversified economy of the future,” LaPointe said “[to] make sure that Montana can participate in the new economy to a competitive extent.”
But for Beams the owner of Vision Aerial who was born and raised in Montana it gives some great pride to know he’s contributing back to treasure state.
“100% of our unique parts are made right here in Montana,” Beams said, “so being able to contribute back to the economy and being able to have really top-shelf personnel coming out of Montana state university has really been a big advantage for us.”
If you’re part of a tech startup or think your business would benefit from the mentorship, they’re currently looking for businesses in the Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula to take part in the next round.
They’re looking to take 15 businesses from multiple showcases happening across Montana and the first-place winner receives $50,000 in investment money.
The call for applicants just opened up and you can find out more here.