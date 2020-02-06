Earlystage Montana looking to help Montana based tech startups grow

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES, WITH UPWARDS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE IN SURROUNDING BENCHES/FOOTHILLS, THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * A PERIOD OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MAY OCCUR BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 3 PM MST AND 8 PM MST IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&