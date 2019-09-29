Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO A COMBINATION OF HEAVY, WET SNOWFALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&