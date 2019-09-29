Neighbors work to clear trees in Great Falls

Courtesy Theresa Farrar

 Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

GREAT FALLS - As predicted the heavy wet snow is causing problems as people in Great Falls wake up to several trees down in the area.

Trees down on 8th Ave

Neighbors on the 8th Avenue Block between 30th and 32nd Street woke up to several big branches down.

Snow brings trees down on 8th Ave

Courtesy Theresa Farrar

One person even told us it was a miracle no cars were crushed over night. 

Heavy Snow brings trees and branches down near 8th Ave

Courtesy Theresa Farrar

Northwestern Energy is reporting 3 outages in the city limits of Great Falls:

• 2nd Ave South between 20th and 21st St

• 7th Ave North and 29th St North 

• 2nd Ave North between 46th St and 52nd St North

They are working to restore power but NorthWestern Energy is asking you to call if your power is out (888) 467-2669.

Tags

Locations

News For You