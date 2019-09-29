GREAT FALLS - As predicted the heavy wet snow is causing problems as people in Great Falls wake up to several trees down in the area.
Neighbors on the 8th Avenue Block between 30th and 32nd Street woke up to several big branches down.
One person even told us it was a miracle no cars were crushed over night.
Northwestern Energy is reporting 3 outages in the city limits of Great Falls:
• 2nd Ave South between 20th and 21st St
• 7th Ave North and 29th St North
• 2nd Ave North between 46th St and 52nd St North
They are working to restore power but NorthWestern Energy is asking you to call if your power is out (888) 467-2669.