High winds and ice have caused a tower to collapse impacting the over the air signal for people in the Zortman and Glasgow area. Several other pieces of equipment were damaged as well.
Unfortunately, there is no timeframe in when this will be fixed. Weather and ground conditions are making it difficult to get to the damaged area.
If you are in this area please try rescanning your channels to see if you can pick up a signal. Thank you in advance for your patience and we’ll update you when we know more.