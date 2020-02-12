BELGRADE - The Montana Department of Transportation is considering a project that could seriously cut down on congestion on Belgrade's Jackrabbit Lane.
The busy road currently has a railroad crossing at Main Street. When trains are there, it leads to long backups.
The MDT is now considering adding an underpass at this train crossing. They're doing a risk assessment right now. The project would cost about $20 million.
The Department does not currently have the money, but they're looking at funding sources.