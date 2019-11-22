GREAT FALLS - Some of the many comments we've seen with the story of five-year-old Antonio Renova who was murdered by his parents have said where was Child Protective Services in all of this? If they were called out of the hospital - how did the family leave the hospital without being seen by CPS? And did they have an active file with CPS?
Because this is an active case, there's very little the Department of Public Health and Human Services can tell us, however they did send us this statement:
"This is an extremely tragic situation and our focus right now is for the safety and care of the children who were also present in the home,” said DPHHS director Sheila Hogan, “We have ensured these children have been placed in a safe environment, and that their needs are being met."
In the meantime, we have looked back at the Montana child fatality reports from 2016 to 2018.
Since 2016, state law requires the Child and Family Services Division to notify the Department of Justice of what they call critical incidents each year.
Three years ago in 2016, 14 children died after reports of abuse were made to the Child and Family Services Division.
Of those 14, 12 of these children had multiple reports to CFSD and several signs of neglect and or abuse.
The same number of children died in 2017 the very next year, five of those deaths reported as homicides and two may have resulted due to their mother’s drug use.
Just last year twelve children died.
As we took a closer look at the 2018 numbers, we learned one was ruled negligent homicide, another ruled deliberate homicide.
While the numbers are going down, the report from the DOJ made several recommendations to get that number even lower.
They’ve centralized the way they take reports, recognized a shortfall in treatment for pregnant and new mothers battling drug addiction and have a plan to completely revise the policy and procedure manuals for CFSD staff.
It's a long process for the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and there are still many unanswered questions.
The report for 2019 should be out in January and we will be breaking that down in-depth as well.