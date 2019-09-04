Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TABITHA GOPHER, ALIAS NAME TABITHA STANDING CLOUD. SHE IS A 21 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET TALL AND WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. TABITHA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODED SWEATSHIRT WITH THE WORD OBEY WRITTEN IN WHITE LETTERS ON THE FRONT. TABITHA IS BELIEVED TO BE ENDANGERED, AND MAY BE HELD AGAINST HER WILL. THE LAST CONTACT WITH HER WAS THAT SHE WAS IN BILLINGS MONTANA. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT TABITHA, PLEASE CONTACT THE ROCKY BOY POLICE AT (406) 395 4513, OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.