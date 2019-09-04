HAVRE - A rescue group in northern Montana says a dog is recovering after being shot with an arrow. X-rays also showed a scattering of buckshot embedded in his body.
A post from Havre-based RezQ Dogs says the dog, King, was taken to a veterinarian by Havre Animal Control and he's being treated.
X-rays show that the arrow narrowly missed vital organs and the dog's spine.
The rescue group says King will be taken care of and given a loving home. They thank Bear Paw Veterinary and members of the Rocky Boy Indian Community for responding to help.
Photos: RezQ Dogs